To the Editor:
I have visited four websites for restaurants in the area to get info on their delivery and pickup — two in Cushing, one in Staples and one in Pillager — and the sites have not been updated. They still show the old dine-in information, which dooms their business entities for sure, sadly. Please update ASAP, avoid bankruptcy. — Duwayne Kollodge, Browerville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.