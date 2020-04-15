In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Morrison County Public Health is requesting donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

Morrison County Public Health is coordinating donations of the following items:

  • N95 Respirator masks
  • Surgical masks
  • Clear plastic face shields
  • Safety goggles/glasses
  • Food-grade gloves
  • Non-medical grade gloves
  • Medical grade disposable gloves
  • Disposable or re-usable isolation gowns
  • Unopened/sealed hand sanitizer products
  • Surface cleaning wipes (Clorox wipes)

Items accepted by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call Morrison County Public Health at 320-632-6664.

