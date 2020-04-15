In response to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Morrison County Public Health is requesting donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
Morrison County Public Health is coordinating donations of the following items:
- N95 Respirator masks
- Surgical masks
- Clear plastic face shields
- Safety goggles/glasses
- Food-grade gloves
- Non-medical grade gloves
- Medical grade disposable gloves
- Disposable or re-usable isolation gowns
- Unopened/sealed hand sanitizer products
- Surface cleaning wipes (Clorox wipes)
Items accepted by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call Morrison County Public Health at 320-632-6664.
