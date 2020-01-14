A Holdingford woman was injured Monday, Jan. 13, when she lost control of her vehicle on icy roads near Bowlus.

The Morrison County Sheriff received the call about 3:30 p.m. of a one-vehicle rollover near the intersection of 450th Street and 130th Avenue, about three miles south of Bowlus. The Sheriff’s Office said Alexis Kunstleben, 20, was traveling west on 450th Street when she lost control of her vehicle on the icy road, went into the ditch and rolled.

Kunstleben was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Royalton Police Department, Bowlus Fire Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance

