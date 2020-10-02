Sept. 24 — A resident on Hillton Road in Royalton reported a case of fraud.

Sept. 24 — A resident reported their iPhone had possibly been stolen from a gas station on Highway 10 South in Motley.

Sept. 26 — A resident on Imperial Road in Royalton reported the theft of a political sign.

Sept. 26 — A resident on Gordon Circle in Little Falls reported the theft of eight or nine political signs.

Sept. 26 — A resident on Concreek Road in Little Falls reported their home had been egged.

Sept. 27 — A resident on Haven Road in Little Falls reported their van had been damaged.

Sept. 28 — A resident on 263rd Street in Fort Ripley reported a theft.

Sept. 28 — A resident on Great River Road in Royalton reported a theft.

Sept. 28 — A resident on Haven Road in Little Falls reported the theft of snowmobiles.

