Sept. 24 — A resident on Hillton Road in Royalton reported a case of fraud.
Sept. 24 — A resident reported their iPhone had possibly been stolen from a gas station on Highway 10 South in Motley.
Sept. 26 — A resident on Imperial Road in Royalton reported the theft of a political sign.
Sept. 26 — A resident on Gordon Circle in Little Falls reported the theft of eight or nine political signs.
Sept. 26 — A resident on Concreek Road in Little Falls reported their home had been egged.
Sept. 27 — A resident on Haven Road in Little Falls reported their van had been damaged.
Sept. 28 — A resident on 263rd Street in Fort Ripley reported a theft.
Sept. 28 — A resident on Great River Road in Royalton reported a theft.
Sept. 28 — A resident on Haven Road in Little Falls reported the theft of snowmobiles.
