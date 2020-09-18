To the Editor:
I am concerned about the future of our country. Here is how I’m voting:
I am voting against bullying and name-calling. I’m voting against abusing power. I’m voting against hatred and racism. I’m voting against the neo-Nazis, KKK and white supremacists.
I am voting for truth over untruth. I’m voting for transparency. I’m voting for the protection of natural resources. I’m voting for science. I’m voting for attention to climate change that is killing thousands of Americans caused by fires, tornadoes, floods and hurricanes. I’m voting for the first and 15th amendments. I’m voting for our veterans and fallen heroes.
I am voting for the sanctity of human life from womb to tomb. I’m voting for the preservation of Social Security, Medicare and affordable health care. I’m voting for fighting COVID-19, with the best available science from medical experts. Nearly 200,000 American COVID deaths, due to the dereliction of duty of the present White House occupant, is an inexcusable offense.
I’m voting for the future of our country. What are you voting for?
Jesus said, “I tell you the truth, whatever you did for one of the least of my brothers and sisters, you did for me.” Matthew 25:40. — Kathy Wenzel, Randall
