The Little Falls Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the death of Jeanine Greyblood of Little Falls.
According to the Little Falls Police Department, her husband, Jonathan Greyblood, 30, of Little Falls, was taken into custody at approximately 1:05 p.m. today, Sunday, Feb. 7, at the Little Falls Police Department. He has been booked into the Morrison County Jail on probable cause second degree murder. Formal charges are expected later this week.
A release by the Little Falls Police Department said Jonathan Greyblood contacted police to report that Jeanine Greyblood went missing on Saturday, Feb. 6. Morrison County sheriff’s deputies located her remains at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday just south of Little Falls, deceased under suspicious circumstances. She will be taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause and manner of death.
The Little Falls Police Department is being assisted with its investigation by Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Morrison and Todd County sheriff’s offices, the Little Falls and Brainerd fire departments, the Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Dept. of Natural Resources, and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
This remains an active and ongoing investigation. No further details will be available today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.