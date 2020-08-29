An excited Pat Oldakowski, affectionately known as "Patio" is the winner of $500 in Pierz Bucks after having found the specially-marked Oktoberfest Medallion Saturday, Aug. 29.
Oldakowski said he'd been hunting all week, including several hours in the rain Friday. But Saturday's clue which pointed medallion hunters kiddy-corner to Red's Auto and Bait in Pierz, led him and his friend, Chantelle Naill, to search on the corner of Main Street and First Avenue North. He lives a couple of blocks away and said he found it about 6:02 a.m., just after the clue was released.
It was hidden in the crevice of a retaining wall, in a bag, wrapped in newspaper and painted gray - easily overlooked, he said.
Oldakowski plans to share his newly-won riches with Naill and also plans to buy candy to give out at the Pierz Lions sponsored Oktoberfest parade Sunday, Aug. 30, which starts at noon.
According to Boeder, it's been quite a few years since the hunt has lasted so long, especially until the last of the clues was released.
Here are the week's clues:
First Clue: Sunday, Aug. 23:
- One, two,
- Grab your crew.
- Three, four,
- Get outdoors.
Second Clue: Monday, Aug. 24
- Five, six,
- No dirty tricks.
- Seven, eight,
- Not working late.
Third Clue: Tuesday, Aug. 25
- Nine, ten,
- Always open.
- Eleven, twelve,
- No need to delve.
Fourth Clue: Wednesday, Aug. 26
- Thirteen, fourteen,
- Parents are eating.
- Fifteen, sixteen,
- Kids are sprinting.
Fifth Clue: Thursday, Aug. 27
- Seventeen, eighteen,
- South is unseen.
- Nineteen, twenty,
- Crosswalk is empty.
Sixth Clue: Friday, Aug. 28
- Thirty, forty,
- Cars are sporty.
- Fifty, sixty,
- Minnows in city.
Seventh Clue: Saturday, Aug. 29
- Seventy, eighty,
- Cement chunks weighty.
- Ninety, one-hundred,
- Kiddy corner from Red.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.