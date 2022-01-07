I think I know what you’re thinking, “We just came through the holidays, and I ate more than my fair share of holiday food at Christmas celebrations and family gatherings, I do not want to look at food for a while!” I’m with you! Thank goodness these special and beloved holidays only come once a year.
But I have another challenge for you as we enter into a new year, how about a steady diet of God’s word — the Bible!
The Old Testament prophet, Jeremiah ate the Bible, listen to his testimony, “Your words were found, and I ate them, and your words became to me a joy and the delight of my heart, for I am called by your name, O Lord, God of hosts (Jeremiah 15:16).
I don’t want to insult anybody’s intelligence here, but I’m sure you know that Jeremiah is not literally saying that he’s eating pages of the Bible!
But here’s a question I have for you, the last time you had a Bible in your hands, how did you handle it? Did you casually flip it open to a suggested passage or quickly fan the pages using the headings as your guide? Maybe you had to check the table of contents — or perhaps the truth is, you held the Bible but didn’t open it.
Whatever your story, do you know how to find the joy and delight promised us in Scripture? Jeremiah’s testimony can help you move from treating the Bible as just another book to treasuring it for what it is — God’s word. What was Jeremiah’s approach to the scriptures? He said he “ate them.”
An open Bible is a meal spread before you. On every page is nourishment prepared and provided by God for you. Do you want God’s word to become the joy and delight of your heart? Have you discovered how it can satisfy your deepest hunger. Consider these steps, which will help you get more from God’s word.
Discipline yourself to get into God’s word. In the beginning, it may take altering your schedule in some way, but the first step is consciously deciding to open and read God’s word. Stay at it for at least 30 days. At this point, the benefits won’t be obvious, you’ll most likely be aware that you’re making a deliberate effort.
Secondly, watch as discipline gives way to desire. God will honor your willingness to get into his word daily. You’ll find yourself increasingly longing for scripture (read Psalm 42:1 to see the correlation). If you miss a day, you may wonder how you lived without it. Expect another 30 days in this phase as you’re discovering the impact of regular time with God’s word.
Thirdly, beyond discipline and desire you’ll find delight. Jeremiah 15:16 will become your own experience. When you begin to to delight in God’s word, the time spent in scripture will be the best part of your day. The effects will seep into every part of your life as you find his truth running continually in the background of your thoughts.
Discipline, desire and delight can come to you in less than 60 days. These are choices you can make that God will use to change your life. And they never need to end — the longer you walk with Jesus Christ, the more you will find him leading you through these stages in your lifetime, as he takes you deeper into his word and all he has for you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.