Through Horizon Health’s Faith in Action Program, area seniors can qualify to use an iPad for free, to FaceTime or video chat.
iPads will be reserved for seniors in Morrison County on a first-come, first-serve basis. iPads may be used to connect via FaceTime or Zoom to participate in virtual classes, virtual appointments or connect with family and friends. iPads can be checked out for up to one week with the option to extend rental (based on availability). All iPads will be sanitized prior to and after use. Faith in Action staff will deliver and pick up ipads throughout Morrison County.
“I checked out our first iPad last week and it was so neat to see how excited this Little Falls resident was about being able to FaceTime her family out east and see their faces” said Kristine Hoheisel, senior resources director for Horizon Health.
The iPads were made possible through a grant from the Central Minnesota Council on Aging Disaster Recovery Grant Funds and made available from Minnesota Council of Foundations and the St. Paul Foundation.
For more information or to reserve an iPad, call Hoheisel at Horizon Health at (320) 468-6451.
