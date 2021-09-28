Holy Trinity Catholic School in Pierz will host its annual “Steak and Wine” fundraiser Saturday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. The event will be held at Frosty’s Bar and Grill on Main Street in Pierz.

Doors open at 5 p.m., with dinner being served from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Two auctions will be held — an in-person auction, and an online auction.

The online auction started Oct. 1 and runs through Oct. 9. It will close at 9 p.m. the night of the event.

The in-person live auction runs from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. the night of the event.

For more information, to donate or to bid on the online auction, visit https://givergy.us/holytrinitysw2021/?controller=home.

