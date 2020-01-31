h

Swanville Schools has started an “Art Student of the Month” award. The recognition will be given to a student in grades 7-12, who shows excellence and distinction in the visual arts. Zavanna Holmquist has been chosen as January’s Art Student of the Month. She is a very talented artist and is especially skilled at drawing. Along with using the proper drawing methods, Holmquist puts a lot of emotion and meaning into her drawings, making her work compelling and interesting to look at.

