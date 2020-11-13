This is the 25th year for The Holiday Gift Giving Program and it is in full swing again this year. The forms have been at Walmart and Coborn’s since Oct. 15 with a deadline of Nov. 16. Individuals that are in need this year, may pick up a form, fill it out and return it to those locations.
Tags will be on trees starting the week of Thanksgiving. You can find them at Walmart, Pine Country Bank, Baby’s on Broadway, Holy Family Parish, St Mary’s Church in Little Falls and Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Upsala.
We are also doing “Fill the Truck” again this year on Dec. 5 at Walmart from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. For those that may not like to shop for a specific tag, they can shop for toys, coats, mittens, hats, etc. and donate the items to the program for a little girl or boy that is in need.
The other way to help if you don’t want to shop at all is by making a cash donation to the program. You can do that by sending or dropping it off at Pine Country Bank or by mailing a check to Judy Buckingham at 413 First St. NE, Little Falls, MN 56345. Make the checks payable to Holiday Gift Giving Program.
As with any successful program, volunteers are needed. If you are interested in volunteering, you can give Judy a call at (320) 630-8497. There will be organizational nights, shopping days, etc. that volunteers will be needed for starting the beginning of December.
The Friends of the Library are again doing Project Bookshelf so they will be handing out books that day as well. For more information on Project Bookshelf you can contact Jeanine Grams at (320) 360-2211.
This is a very strange year to say the least. We will be following COVID protocol while organizing and during distribution. Everyone will need to have a mask and we will do the best we can to social distance. If you want to volunteer and then experience any symptoms, please do not come to, what we call the Santa Shop, or shopping if that is what you were planning on doing.
We are hoping for the best. As was stated in the last article, all I can do is hope and pray that the ones that are truly in need apply and the ones that can help, help whether it be financially, shopping for tags or volunteering.
We have very strong communities in Morrison County and we will get through this year just as we have done the last 24 years. With everyone’s help. We appreciate your continued support of the Holiday Gift Giving Program.
Judy Buckingham is the coordinator for the Holiday Gift Giving Program in Morrison County.
