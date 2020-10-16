Holdingford High School announced its Homecoming candidates including front row (from left): queen candidates Kendra Gerads, Lydia Hoikka, Jaden Breth, Abby Lampert and Theresa Meier. Back row: king candidates Andrew Raden, Braden Bomgaars, Will Ethen and Dalton Brinkman. Not pictured is king candidate Tate Lange. Coronation is Sunday, Oct. 18th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.