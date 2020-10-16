hhh

Holdingford High School announced its Homecoming candidates including front row (from left): queen candidates  Kendra Gerads, Lydia Hoikka, Jaden Breth, Abby Lampert and Theresa Meier. Back row: king candidates Andrew Raden, Braden Bomgaars, Will Ethen and Dalton Brinkman. Not pictured is king candidate Tate Lange. Coronation is Sunday, Oct. 18th.

Load comments