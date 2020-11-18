Due to low registration the in-person land rent meetings planned for Holdingford and Little Falls have been moved online. They will still take place Thursday, Nov. 19, starting at 9:30 a.m. and repeated at 1:30 p.m. Materials covered will remain the same as if you were attending the programs in-person.
Pre-registration is still required to receive the Zoom links and materials from the workshop. Registration for the virtual Holdingford and Little Falls landrent meetings can be found at z.umn.edu/CMNLandRent.
For other land rent meetings that are taking place throughout the state, feel free to contact Nathan Drewitz at (608) 515-4414, ndrewitz@umn.edu, or Katie Carr at katiec@umn.edu.
To receive future events, educational programming, and agronomic updates by email, signup at z.umn.edu/tricountysignup. In addition, if you would like to provide input for future local extension programming in Stearns, Benton, and Morrison counties, fill out the survey at z.umn.edu/tricountycrops
Nathan Drewitz is an Extension educator for crops.
