To the Editor:
I am curious about the color ads and glossy flyer mailed on behalf of the “CWP Actuality Group” supporting some current board members, one who took a $70,000 secret bonus, another who did not take the money, but kept the secret. Another candidate this group is supporting would replace a board member who began asking questions.
The CWP Accountability Group lists members on its website, all volunteers who want to hold the board and management accountable.
Who is behind the Actuality Group? We don’t know. It’s curious that they seem to have access to the Crow Wing Power member list – which has been denied to the CWP Accountability Group. They also have a big budget for ads and flyers.
Where does their money come from? It’s not hard to figure out when you know who will benefit.
If you want more of the same – secret back room deals, bonuses to executives, and non-disclosure agreements, then CWP Actuality Group is for you. If you want to know what really is happening at our electric cooperative, visit CWPAccountabilityGroup.com.
Three candidates are dedicated to providing an audit of past dealings and transparency going forward: Bryan McCulloch, Gary Bakken and Loren Beilke. Please vote. — Shawn Marie Brummer, Brainerd
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.