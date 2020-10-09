Derek Wayne Hoehle, 34, Little Falls, was charged with one count of first degree felony burglary in Morrison County District Court.
The charge stems from a Sept. 29 incident when officers received an early morning phone call from a victim who reported that someone had been in her house.
The victim alleged that she had heard someone in her house, and when she confronted the burglar, he allegedly said, “I’m Derek.”
The victim said that she was afraid the burglar was going to attack her, and alleged that he asked if she was alone.
After an exchange, the burglar allegedly left and the victim called 911.
Based on the suspect’s alleged name and his description, officers believed that it could be Hoehle, someone officers had contact with before and who lived nearby.
Officers went to Hoehle’s residence and obtained permission to enter and search the house.
Hoehle was allegedly in an upstairs bedroom and denied committing the burglary.
Officers found wet jeans and took a photo of Hoehle, whom the victim allegedly identified.
Officers then spoke to Hoehle’s girlfriend, who allegedly said she was awakened by Hoehle when he arrived in their bedroom between 3:30 and 4 a.m.
Officers later met with the victim and her husband, who alleged that the burglar damaged two screens and vehicles inside the garage.
If convicted, Hoehle faces up to 20 years in prison and/or a $35,000 fine.
