A fire at the Borgstrom House, a historic building in Upsala, damaged the second story level of the house Monday evening, July 5.
Fire Chief Jay Baggenstoss said the department received the call about 10:45 p.m. and 15 firefighters responded.
“The intiial knock-down didn’t take much time,” Baggenstoss said, but the firefighters were on scene for about four hours.
When firefighters arrived, flames were coming out of the north side of the building. “We were able to get in and knock it down pretty fast,” Baggenstoss said. “That’s the only place where there was exterior damage.”
Being able to quickly ventilate the building minimized the smoke damage, he said.
Baggenstoss said the smoke damage was slight onthe second level. “But not too bad. There’s a little bit of water damage — it wasn’t the worst,” he said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Baggenstoss said. The state fire marshal and the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation.
No one was injured as a result of the fire.
The Upsala Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Upsala First Response Team and the Mayo Ambulance Service. That’s typical, in case one of the firefighters gets hurt, Baggenstoss said.
The Borgstrom House Museum and Park is owned by the Upsala Area Historical Society (UAHS). Donated to the Society in 1983 by Axel and Carrie Borgstrom, the building contains a wealth of local historical artifacts.
