In my daily reading this morning I was very blessed as I read this Psalm. I could see that God was retelling the story of creation and all that God has done for man from the beginning.
I love that it begins by telling us to “Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good,” and then repeats throughout this Psalm 26 more times, “His steadfast love endures forever.” In fact, we read “Give thanks” three times in the first three verses.
Then it quickly moves on to all the wonderful works of God that He performed for mankind with the constant reminder that it was all done because of his love for us and that his love never stops.
In our lives today, we find ourselves busy; often with things that have extraordinarily little meaning except that it may bring glory, in some way, to ourselves. This can affect everyone, even those of us that are dedicated to bringing the Truth of God to the world in some way.
I cannot tell you the number of times that I have forgotten to give thanks to God for all the wonderful things that have happened to me and for me in my lifetime. It is sad to say but as I read this Psalm today God reminded me of just some of the things, he has done for me over the years.
I accepted and yielded to the guidance of Jesus Christ in my life while in college in 1973. I was on fire for God when I became “Born Again.” (Read John: 3.) So much so that all I could seem to talk about was Jesus and the great gift God provided for me and all of us through his son, Jesus Christ. In fact, I was so eager to serve my Lord that many of my friends stayed away from me. It was like putting too much syrup on a pancake or waffle; all you could taste was the syrup. You could have just drank it straight from the bottle.
Some may say that I still am like that some days, but I can assure you that today when I speak of Jesus it is nothing like when I first became Born Again. I was on fire for the Lord, looking for any opportunity to speak of Jesus to others. Much like that insurance company commercial of an emu and a man in the elevator where he is trying to tell the man about how much he could save by purchasing insurance through that insurance company. The man he was speaking to was listening to his music, took off his headphones and said “What” and then “Oh, this is my floor” and exited the elevator leaving a frustrated man screaming because he could not tell the man about the wonderful savings he could have experienced with buying insurance with that company.
Some of the things we need to be reminded of and to give thanks to the Lord about are shared in the rest of this Psalm, starting with creation, moving the people of God out of Egypt, and the parting of the Red Sea.
Then I came to the end of this Psalm 136 at verse 26 which ends the same as it began, “Give thanks to the God of heaven, for his steadfast love endures forever.”
I pray that this Psalm and all the books of the Bible will, in some way, bring back memories for all the wonderful things that God has done for us and that he continues to do for us, if we give him thanks or not. I would encourage each of us however, to remember to Thank God for all the wonderful things he has done for us each and every day as “His steadfast love endures forever”!
