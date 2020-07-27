Three men were injured when they were stabbed at Frosty's Bar in Pierz Sunday.
The Morrison County Sheriff ‘s Office received a report on Sunday, July 26, at approximately 1:53 a.m., of an assault involving a knife at Frosty’s Bar in the city of Pierz,. Deputies arrived on scene to investigate and learned that three people were assaulted with a knife.
Pierz Police Chief Eric Hanneken said the suspect, Bradley Koch,38, of Hillman, was taken into custody and transported to the Morrison County Jail where he is being held pending formal charges for assault. One victim, Hunter Lund, 21, of Hillman, was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries. The other two victims, Scott Funk,42, of Pierz and Dalton Brezinka, 23, of Hillman, went to the hospital in their own vehicle.
The Pierz Police Department was assisted by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Little Falls Police Department and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
Pierz Police Chief Eric Hanneken and Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen advises that this is an isolated event and the community is not at risk.
This incident is still under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.