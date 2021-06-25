The Fourth of July Parade held for 60 years in Hillman is back after a one year suspension due to COVID restrictions. This parade is a community event sponsored by the American Legion Post 602. All are welcome to participate.

Entrants can be anything from decorated bikes and wagons to tractors to horse-drawn wagons. Any Color Guard units or other Honor Units can also participate. On Sunday, July 4, all parade units will assemble at St. Rita’s Catholic Church parking area (off County Road 8) at 10 a.m. and register there. No preregistration required.

The parade starts at 11 a.m., with many other activities taking place in Hillman during the day.

