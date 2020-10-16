No question, the COVID-19 pandemic has become a political issue. What may advance the discussion beyond politics is digging deeper into the data. What follows are some statistics plus state, county and national rankings that I have compiled. These numbers take the politics out of the discussion.
The mainstream media repeatedly tell us the total number of Americans diagnosed with COVID-19 and who have died from it. Those numbers are not particularly helpful, because they don’t also include the number of people who have recovered from the disease. The number of active cases is what matters most, because that tells us how quickly the disease is spreading and how stressed our health care systems are. Active cases are positive diagnoses less those who died or recovered.
Monday, Oct. 12, was a bad day for Minnesota. For the first time, the state passed 10,000 active cases. On May 1, we had around 6,000 active cases, and that number gradually dropped until June 16, when we reached 2,563. The number has been steadily climbing ever since.
Back in May, I warned Gov. Tim Walz in a column that he needed to get out of the way or get trampled. People were not going to suffer a lockdown for long. Maybe the governor wasn’t trampled, but many certainly ignored him. County and state fairs were canceled, but that just meant people could gather with their friends at the lake, go to a rodeo or ride their motorcycles out to Sturgis instead. Masks not included. Today, we are even playing high school football because, gosh, gee, that’s what boys do in the fall.
Regardless, when faced with this new challenge, 50 state health departments all attacked it in their own way. Some states implemented strict lockdowns, others no lockdowns, and most imposed semi-lockdowns. We are beginning to see the results of those measures.
The key comparisons for rating states’ responses are active cases, case frequency and death frequency based on population. As of Monday, Minnesota ranked 4th, 19th and 22nd respectively on those measurements. I graded the states strictly on how they ranked, giving an A to those states with the top 10 results, a B to those ranking 11-20, C to 21-30, D to 31-40 and F to 41-50. Minnesota gets a B grade. Our neighbors Wisconsin and North Dakota get C’s, and Iowa and South Dakota get D’s.
Six states imposed no lockdown: Iowa, the Dakotas, Arkansas, Nebraska and Wyoming. I already mentioned our neighbors. Arkansas and Nebraska each earned C’s and Wyoming a B.
Five states were said to have the strictest lockdowns: California, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Hampshire and New Jersey. California, like five other states, doesn’t track recoveries, so had no measurement of active cases. It gets a C based on the other two measurements. Hawaii and New Hampshire get A’s. Connecticut and New Jersey earned D’s.
Some people think population density makes a difference. Maybe, but density differs within a state. Measuring COVID cases and deaths by person per square mile statewide, Wisconsin gets a B, while Minnesota, Iowa and the Dakotas all get D’s. The six no-lockdown states get one B (Wyoming), a C and four D’s. The five strictest lockdown states get three A’s, a B and an F (California).
While the measurements above can be viewed as an overview of state policy, to measure the performance of our health care heroes, the doctors, nurses and others on the front lines, treating patients, one needs to look at the percentage of people who survived COVID-19 after a positive diagnosis. That’s where the Upper Midwest really shines. North Dakota earned an A and Minnesota and its other three neighbors all get B’s.
Comparing counties is dicey because the numbers are smaller. Measuring eight counties in Central Minnesota (Benton, Cass, Crow Wing, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Stearns, Todd and Wadena) to the other 79, Wadena jumps out as a stellar performer, getting A’s for low COVID frequency, deaths (it has zero) and deaths per case. Stearns and Todd have high frequencies, rating in the bottom fifth, while Crow Wing ranks among the worst counties in terms of deaths per positive diagnosis.
Globally, the United States is faring poorly. Among the 158 nations with at least 1 million population, we rank eighth from the bottom in terms of both COVID cases and COVID deaths as a percentage of the population, and only 106th in terms of deaths per case.
Much remains unknown about the virus. Data collection diligence varies between nations. While no evidence has been discovered, one could speculate that a U.S. enemy is spreading the virus just enough to demoralize us without creating a full-scale panic. Maybe that enemy is us. As it stands, 2.4% of the U.S. population has caught the virus. Only 36 states tally COVID hospitalizations; 9.0% of COVID patients in those states have been hospitalized. Of those hospitalized, 31.7% have died.
Non-partisans can hold President Trump accountable, but public health advisers, Drs. Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx and Robert Redfield also should share blame. Democrats think New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and California Gov. Gavin Newsome are doing a wonderful job, but comparing their states to others leaves much room for improvement. If you want examples of states doing something right, look to Maine or Hawaii.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
