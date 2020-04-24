While the Minnesota Legislature is busy draining the state’s reserves in an attempt to keep voters from becoming destitute, it may want to think about what comes next.
One of the things that is certain to occur without any changes is that the state will be woefully short of funds to maintain the state’s roads and bridges. Most of that funding comes from the state gas tax. You may have noticed when out for your daily walk that the price of gasoline has plummeted. Recent prices have been around $1.50 per gallon in central Minnesota.
This phenomenon has two causes. First, because a half million Minnesotans lost their jobs because of the governor’s shutdown order and because many of those still working have switched from an office setting to working from home, demand for gasoline has plummeted.
At the same time, the Russians and the Saudis got into a snit about cutting oil production in order to maintain prices. Both decided market share was more important than price. As a result, they have flooded the world with oil. Storage tank capacity is full, oil tankers are full and semis are full. The “black gold” has become almost worthless.
Not quite a year ago, after returning from a cross-country road trip in which my tires managed to find approximately 40,000 potholes (10 per mile) I offered a modest suggestion on how at least the state of Minnesota could put a dent in the tire and even the spinal realignment industries. Put a floor under the price of gasoline.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation had produced a document called the Minnesota State Highway Investment Plan, which found that the state has an annual funding gap of $885 million between what it needs to maintain its roads and bridges and what the taxpayers were then providing. Governor Walz had proposed simply adding 20 cents per gallon to the state tax, which, as expected, went nowhere.
At the time, gas was selling for around $2.60-$2.70 per gallon. I suggested an addition to the gas tax whenever the retail price of gasoline dropped below $2.40.
I have since refined my idea on how to obtain the necessary funds for roads and bridges as painlessly as possible. Today as then, whenever you buy a gallon of gasoline, 18.4 cents go to the federal government and 28.5 cents go to the state of Minnesota, regardless of the retail price. That means that when the retail price is at $2.40, the pre-tax price is $1.93. When the pre-tax price goes under $1.93, if Minnesota were to charge a 50% tax on the difference, in today’s environment it would fully fund its roads in no time.
Highway planners don’t like the idea because it makes it more difficult to plan. The way around that is to create a reserve fund, and once it reaches $9 billion or so, shut off the tax, use the money only when projects become shovel ready and wait for the next price dip to replenish the account.
As a conservative, readers have rarely heard me advocate for a tax increase, but this is the only way to fix the roads without causing noticeable pain in Minnesotans’ pocketbooks. If such a plan had been in place a month or two ago when oil prices started heading south, Minnesotans would still have noticed a gas price decrease. Instead of dropping the retail price from $2.40 to $1.50, the state would have collected an additional 45 cents per gallon, so the price at the pump would have been $1.95.
Anti-tax advocates will argue that the additional tax would make Minnesota uncompetitive. No, it won’t. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reports that the Midwest has the lowest gasoline prices of any sector of the nation – more than a dollar cheaper than the West Coast.
Yes, demand is down, but it is not out. People unemployed or working at home are buying less, but those in essential industries still have to get to work. Area wholesalers say demand in Minnesota is off 50%. The extra 45 cents per gallon would, at half the sales, bring in revenue equivalent to 22.5 cents under normal demand. MnDOT would still get the money it says it needs to close the gap.
The DFL, of course, will back just about any tax increase. The challenge is to get a few Republicans to go along on this proposal. In order to do that, the bill has to dedicate the tax revenue to roads and bridges. Because of the hit being caused by the government-induced shutdown, the socialists/liberals/progressives in the Legislature will be scrambling to find funds to save their cherished programs. Don’t let them raid the transportation funds. Keep the bill clean for once in exchange for GOP support.
Oil is now below $12 per barrel, lower than at any time since OPEC was formed in 1960. That situation won’t last forever.
Legislators should look at it this way. If they do nothing, the shortfall in the transportation funding will be another big problem they have to fix. If they pass this tax that kicks in only when prices are exceptionally low, it will be one less mess they have to straighten out. Time is wasting.
Tom West, now retired, is the former general manager of this paper. Reach him at westwords.mcr@gmail.com.
