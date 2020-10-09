To the Editor:

I am writing to highlight the advantages of electing Erich Heppner as a Staples-Motley School board member. I served as a SM School Board member for a number of years. From my experience, one of the attributes of an effective board member was a demonstrated willingness and an unwavering commitment to engage in all board level aspects of the school district, while representing the interests of parents, students and taxpayers of our district.

I met Erich Heppner while developing the Staples-Motley Athletic Hall of Fame. Erich and his wife Katie had just moved into our district, but Erich eagerly stepped up and willingly offered his high-level technology and communication skills to help launch and facilitate our Athletic Hall of Fame program. Erich’s commitment to help was critical to the early development and the ongoing success of our program.

We would be well served to elect Erich to represent our common goals and interests by leveraging his commitment to growing our school district and enhancing the quality of our education system. — Mike Hajek, past school board member, Staples

