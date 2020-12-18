There has been no other birth so widely celebrated, let alone for thousands of years, than the birth of Jesus, the Messiah, the Son of God. No other birth has come with such great anticipation, even for thousands of years prior, than the birth of Jesus, the Christ, the Anointed One, Savior of the world.
And this birth, all because of man’s sin that stripped us from our rightful and created place in the presence of God and because of the Heavenly Father’s abundant, unconditional love towards us, initiated God’s plan to redeem us to himself, to buy us back from the grip and bondage of the devil, to seat us back in his presence where we belonged.
And, even though the wise men, who came from afar, brought gifts to Jesus, Jesus was actually the gift to the world and all of creation. He was going to become the perfect Lamb of God which who going to take away the sin of the world so that it would no longer separate us from God.
Jesus would die on a cross to shed his blood to pay the price for our sin so that we could be made pure and stand in the presence of the living God, without shame or guilt.
Romans 6:23 says, “For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
Romans 5:15 says that this gift of salvation from God through Jesus, which is eternity in heaven, is free. You could not buy it. You could not earn it. You could only receive it, by faith, and live life from a place of having been saved; not going to be saved or hope to be saved.
You cannot have, nor can you offer to others, true joy, peace and love and a true and living hope when you are living by chance. Chance is simply hoping that you have done enough good to gain God’s acceptance. But then, here we are again relying in our own strength and ability to achieve something that only he can give, and be it that, freely. God removed any opportunity for us to boast in ourselves.
Eph. 2:8-9 says, “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God (which is free, remember), not of works, lest anyone should boast.”
For those of you who love God, whether you are established in your faith walk or whether you are searching for what your faith needs to look like, I would ask you to allow yourself to be challenged this year to consider the genuineness of salvation that you hold on to. Do not let your salvation, which is going to heaven, be that of chance. That is not salvation at all, at least not the salvation that comes from the Heavenly Father for eternity. Though there are many faiths in the world, not all lead to Jesus, who is the giver of true salvation.
Not even all faiths that believe in Jesus lead us to the true saving grace that only comes through Jesus. For some would compel our focus to be on hoping we did enough good things, said or prayed all the right things, as if salvation comes through what we do.
The truth is that we do good and speak good from a place of having been saved, because we love and honor our Heavenly Father. The goodness in and through us flows from the goodness that we have experienced because of his salvation that already exists within us.
The greatest gift that you can receive this year is the assuredness of knowing that you are saved, that you are going to heaven when you leave this earth, by grace, through faith, in Jesus’ work on the cross and not our own works.
We are told in Romans 10:9 “that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”
It is not speaking in a futuristic tense of being saved. It is being saved right now! And when it is genuinely in your heart, you can know that it is right now.
Again, do not let your salvation be by chance, the “hoping,” the “what-ifs” the “maybes.” There is no peace in “chance,” but there is peace in the “Prince of Peace.”
Going to heaven is the sure inheritance of those who are saved. Period!
From our hearts to your hearts, have a blessed Christmas and New Year with a deeper revelation in your hearts of the love of God over your life. Rise up in the assuredness of the inheritance we have in his salvation.
