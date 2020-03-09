The Pierz Healy High School Drama students will present “And Then There Were None,” Thursday and Friday, March 12 and 13, at 7 p.m. and a dinner theater performance Sunday, March 15 at 4:30 p.m. Tickets for the regular performances are $6 for adults and $3 for students. Tickets for the dinner theatre are $10 for adults and $5 for children 6 and under. “And Then There Were None” is a well known novel written by Agatha Christie. Set in the late 1930’s, ten strangers are brought to a small island. They all have one thing in common, and that is their sordid pasts. Each one of them has been marked a murderer. As a storm holds them captive on the island, one by one they are murdered. Who is the killer? People will have to come to Pierz to find out. Pictured are cast members Bradyn Maine, left, and Abby Skwira.
