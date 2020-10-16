To the Editor:
I commend the Record for providing in its Oct. 4 issue the questionnaire for candidates for Little Falls Council. I read and re-read the interviews and responses of the four candidates for Ward 3.
It is clear from these responses that the one person who has the most grasp of the issues facing Ward 3 and the city is Jeremy Hanfler. He seems to much better understand what the functions are of a city council and the responsibility of a council member to deal with city problems.
In response to the question of what each candidate believed to be the “greatest concern facing your city,” only Hanfler cited the city’s projected $14 million budget and balancing the city’s budget in lieu of state budget deficits. Hanfler also pledged to fully fund our city’s emergency and critical service departments such as police and fire, as well as infrastructure such as streets, roads, all critical to the city.
Gosiak was vague in his responses and focused on COVID-19, drug use and Crane Meadows Wildlife Refuge. These are important issues, but hardly ones that relate directly to city budget issues.
No question, Hanfler is the most qualified candidate for Ward 3 Council. — John Tschida, Little Falls
