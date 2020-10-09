To the Editor:
In the race for Third Ward City Council, we believe Jeremy Hanfler is the most qualified candidate to serve the people of the West Side. Jeremy brings the diverse background and experience to best serve the residents of the Third Ward.
Jeremy has been employed for 15 years with Central McGowan, a long-standing Little Falls business of over 70 years. Jeremy has served on the Little Falls City Council and is familiar with the issues and problems facing the city. Jeremy’s work experience is from the private, small business sector. It is the many small businesses in Little Falls that provide the jobs and employment that make Little Falls a great city to work and raise families. Jeremy serves on the city EDA Board which this past spring and summer dispersed 73 grants to Little Falls businesses assisting them through adversity in the COVID-19 crisis.
Someone with Jeremy’s experience and background, being a small business owner himself and working in the private business sector, is going to have a greater concern and understanding about balanced budgets, fiscal responsibility and high property taxes.
Indeed, Jeremy Hanfler is the best person to serve the people of the Third Ward. — Chris and Jodi Burgardt, Little Falls
