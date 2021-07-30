At the July board meeting of Habitat for Humanity of Morrison County (HFHMC), board members voted in as the executive team for 2021-22 fiscal year included: President Kevin Hoskins, Vice President William Osberg, Treasurer Troy Olson and Secretary Sheila Watercott. Other board members are: Sister Julien Dirkes, Alicia Kapus, Vicki Krueger, Tucker Olson and Caroline Wadman.
Board members who have retired after six years of dedicated service and leadership include: Heather Brill, Kelly Stavish and Paul Theisen.
HFHMC is looking for individuals who would be interested in serving on the Board of Directors.
The purpose of board service is to act as a voting member of the Board with full authority and responsibility to develop policies, procedures and regulations for the operation of the organization; to monitor the organization’s financial health, programs and overall performance; and to provide the chief executive officer with the resources to meet the needs of those the organization serves.
“Our board members are critical to the sustainability of our mission of providing a decent home that will create strength, stability and independence for a family,” said Executive Director Kathy Lange. The HFHMC Board meets the third Thursday of each month at 4 p.m.
Anyone interested in serving, may contact Lange at (320) 616-2084 or klange@hfhmorrisoncounty.org, or visit the website: www.hfhmorrisoncounty.org for more information and see the full job description for board members.
