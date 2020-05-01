To the Editor:
What we eat often determines how we feel, and what we view and listen to also does. Here are some “good for you” recommendations. OACLUB.org is offering free kids’ audio dramas. Focusonthefamily.com/streaming offers free parenting and relationship resources in English and Spanish and helpful information is available on the daily broadcast. Entertaining history lessons from “DriveThru History” and “That the World May Know” are also available on this site. “Familylife.com #home isn’t canceled” has helpful and humorous hints, activity sheets, COVID-19 bingo and the “love your neighborhood challenge” as well as great tips for blended families with their unique challenges. Great viewing options like “The Pilgrim’s Progress” and “The Chosen” have offered free viewing.
Most churches offer online viewing and local radio stations are airing local church services and Mass on Sunday mornings. Additionally, Harvest.org, Insightforliving.org, Saddlebackchurch.com and life.church have current and past services with music. If you miss singing hymns, join Keith and Kristyn Getty’s family and guests Tuesday nights at 7:15 Getty FamilyHymnSingLIVE.
Positive programming can replace the anxiety, fear, boredom and sick feeling that other viewing and listening choices are resulting in. Give it a try and you might find your virus vacation improving.— Ruby Toenies, Randall
