Get ready to dig deeper this summer, as we are ready to read, investigate, and discover with Great River Regional Library’s 2020 Summer Reading Program!
Great River Regional Library (GRRL) will kick off the annual Summer Reading Program on Monday, June 1, continuing through Friday, July 31.
Registration started June 1, and can be done in the Beanstack app, by visiting griver.beanstack.org or by visiting a local library during curbside pickup hours. Curbside pickup service hours can be found at griver.org/locations. Participants can track their reading in the Beanstack app or by using a paper slip, which can be returned to any manual book drop.
Participants will also be eligible for prize drawings at the end of the program, July 31. Each branch offers a unique assortment of SRP prizes!
This year’s Summer Reading Program (SRP), Dig Deeper: Read, Investigate, Discover, is open to all kids, ages 0-18. The program divided into two categories: early literacy (ages 0-3) and independent reading (ages 4-18).
Our mission of the program is simple: Encourage children and teens to read throughout the summer! Summer reading isn’t just fun; it’s extremely beneficial. Regular reading goes far in combating the “summer slide,” the phenomenon of students losing academic footing during a long academic break. Students who join public library summer reading programs scored higher on reading achievement tests at the beginning of the next school year than those who did not participate – in some cases, significantly higher.
Learn more about how children can get involved this summer by visiting the library’s website at www.griver.org/kids/summer-reading-program
Great River Regional Library (GRRL) provides library services at 32 public libraries and one to-go system in Benton, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd and Wright counties.
