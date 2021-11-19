Upsala Senior Living
Monday, Nov. 15, ground was broken on 7.4 acres on the west end of Walnut Avenue in Upsala, for Upsala Senior Living. The 20-unit assisted living facility is a project six years in the making and is expected to be completed by August 2022, and add at least 25 jobs. The area chosen also has space for possible expansion, if that is needed at some point. Upsala Mayor Rollie Johnson said he felt they had the right people at the right time to do the work. Pictured are (from left): Eric Van Keuren, Amy Jo Matros and Tim Matros of Five Pines Senior Solutions, the business that is building and will own the facility; Johnson; and Jayson Revoir and Chuck Serbus of Strack Construction Company, contractor for the project.

