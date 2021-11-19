Monday, Nov. 15, ground was broken on 7.4 acres on the west end of Walnut Avenue in Upsala, for Upsala Senior Living. The 20-unit assisted living facility is a project six years in the making and is expected to be completed by August 2022, and add at least 25 jobs. The area chosen also has space for possible expansion, if that is needed at some point. Upsala Mayor Rollie Johnson said he felt they had the right people at the right time to do the work. Pictured are (from left): Eric Van Keuren, Amy Jo Matros and Tim Matros of Five Pines Senior Solutions, the business that is building and will own the facility; Johnson; and Jayson Revoir and Chuck Serbus of Strack Construction Company, contractor for the project.
spotlight
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.