Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• David Harold Videen, 71, Little Falls — In connection with an April, 11 incident, Videen faces two counts of third degree DWI.

• Paul George W. Miller, 32, Randall — In connection with an Feb. 11 incident, Miller faces two counts of third degree DWI.

• Katrina Dawn Barrett, 28, Little Falls — In connection with a June 30 incident, Barrett is charged with fifth degree controlled substance possession and child endangerment.

• Chase Theodore Dingman, 25, Gilman — In connection with a Sept. 12 incident, Gilman faces two counts of second degree DWI.

• Jesus Rodriguez, 44, Lansing — In connection with a Sept. 12 incident, Rodriguez was charged with driving after license cancellation.

The court will set their appearance dates.

