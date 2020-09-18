Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• David Harold Videen, 71, Little Falls — In connection with an April, 11 incident, Videen faces two counts of third degree DWI.
• Paul George W. Miller, 32, Randall — In connection with an Feb. 11 incident, Miller faces two counts of third degree DWI.
• Katrina Dawn Barrett, 28, Little Falls — In connection with a June 30 incident, Barrett is charged with fifth degree controlled substance possession and child endangerment.
• Chase Theodore Dingman, 25, Gilman — In connection with a Sept. 12 incident, Gilman faces two counts of second degree DWI.
• Jesus Rodriguez, 44, Lansing — In connection with a Sept. 12 incident, Rodriguez was charged with driving after license cancellation.
The court will set their appearance dates.
