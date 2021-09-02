Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Samuel Cabildo Nicolas, Jr., 42, Little Falls — In connection with an Aug. 26 incident, Nicolas was charged with one count of driving after cancellation - inimical to public safety and one misdemeanor drug charge.

• Shawn Francis Welty, 50, Pierz — In connection with an Aug. 27 incident, Welty was charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

• Michael Edwin Baldwin, 30, Randall — In connection with an Aug. 29 incident, Baldwin was charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

• Eric Patrick Mader, 41, Holdingford — In connection with an Aug. 28 incident, Mader was charged with two counts of second degree DWI.

