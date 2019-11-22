Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• Eugene Vladimirovich Michtchenko, 37, Plymouth — In connection with a Nov. 10 incident, Michtchenko has been charged with two counts of second degree DWI.
• Cory Daniel Vukelich, 35, Little Falls — In connection with a Nov. 14 incident, Vukelich has been charged with one count of third degree DWI.
• Todd Edward Jacobs, 33, Little Falls — In connection with a Nov. 15 incident, Jacobs has been charged with two counts of DWI.
• Connie Renee Petersen, 60, Baxter — In connection with a Nov. 18 incident, Petersen has been charged with one count of second degree DWI and one count of third degree DWI.
The court will set their appearance dates.
