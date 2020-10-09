Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:
• Jeffrey Reinhold Winscher, 49, Pierz — In connection with a Sept. 24 incident, Winscher has been charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of second degree DWI and one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation.
• Paul Michael Ross, 60, Randall — In connection with ongoing incidents between Sept. 25-30, Ross has been charged with one gross misdemeanor count of harassment, which causes or reasonably expects to cause substantial emotional distress to other person.
• Richard John Balaski, 57, Little Falls — In connection with an Aug. 21 incident, Balaski has been charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI, one count of misdemeanor fifth degree assault and one misdemeanor count of overwork/mistreat-torture animals.
• Adam Richard Zajac, 41, Hillman — In connection with an Aug. 1 incident, Zajac has been charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI.
• Tina Marie Butau, 41, Pillager — In connection with a July 29 incident, Butau has been charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI.
• Amy Rena Salzer, 39, Rice — In connection with a June 16 incident, Salzer has been charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of third degree DWI.
