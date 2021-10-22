Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Kyle Azariah Skogen Duis, 27, Brainerd — In connection with an Oct. 12 incident, Duis has been charged with one count of second degree DWI and traffic collision – driver involved fails to stop for collision.

• Nathan Benedict Kokett, 32, Royalton — In connection with an Oct. 16 incident, Kokett has been charged with two counts of second degree DWI.

• Bryce Charles Jensen, 28, Marshall — In connection with an Oct. 15 incident, Jensen has been charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

• Mary Kathryn Groth, 50, Little Falls — In connection with an Oct. 17 incident, Groth has been charged with two counts of third degree DWI.

