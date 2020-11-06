Morrison County Attorney Brian Middendorf and his staff have filed gross misdemeanor complaints against the following individuals:

• Jessica Marie Van Nurden, 24, St. Cloud — In connection with a Sept. 27 incident, Van Nurden has been charged with possession of a fifth degree controlled substance.

• Sunshine Skye Smith, 25, Brainerd — In connection with a Nov. 2 incident, Smith has been charged with second degree DWI.

