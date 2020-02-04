jp

As the Great River Arts 14 Fridays Concert Series continues, Joyann Parker takes the stage, Friday, Fe. 28. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Parker is a leading blues and soul singer based in Minneapolis. Her sultry, smoky vocals have got everything covered, from Janis Joplin to Aretha Franklin, Memphis to New Orleans.

General admission tickets available by calling (320) 632-0960 or online at greatart.org.

The Great River Arts Center is located at 122 SE First St. in historic downtown Little Falls. It is open Wednesday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

