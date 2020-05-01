On Thursday, Governor Walz announced he is letting some retail businesses open with curbside deliveries. Those mentioned were repair shops and pet groomers with restrictions, such as picking up the pet curbside. Unfortunately hair salons and barbershops are not to open. Also, some businesses were allowed to open on Monday that don’t directly have face to face interaction with customers, if they have a safety plan. So this is letting manufacturing and some office businesses open. The state wants businesses to fill out a safety survey to give them input going forward for reopening other businesses. Here is the link https://mn.gov/deed/newscenter/covid/safework/
I really believe that when businesses reopen, they will have to have a safety plan. So everyone should think about what that would look like for their business.
The other big news is that the PPP program has reopened on Monday but the opening did not go well. I think what happened was banks were allowed to submit applications in batches which clogged the SBA system. Banks said that it was better on Tuesday and on Wednesday they opened the portal for smaller banks, those with assets under $1 billion. The big news here is, farmers are eligible to apply for the PPP if they have employees as well as small agriculture co-ops.
The Department of Commerce is now allowing credit unions to have remote bank examinations. The Department is working with the electric utility companies, as they have seen a big decline in electric usage with factories closing which was not made up with the working at home usage.
The Department of Labor said that OSHA was working over the weekend help businesses with preparedness plans.
The Department of Revenue is looking at all of the tax provisions in the CARE Act and how they would affect revenue in Minnesota. The State Legislature will also be looking at these provisions. Here is a link to their tax provisions related to the COVID virus — www.irs.gov/coronavirus-tax-re lief-and-economic-impact-pay ments.
I attended a zoom meeting with Congressman Stauber this week which was organized by the Little Falls Area Chamber. Little Falls Mayor Greg Zylka and I both told him that there is funding we have but can’t use from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). We have hundreds of thousands of dollars in loan proceeds that both the city of Little Falls and Morrison County can’t use at this time. While we have the funds we have to lend them out according to federal rules, which makes it almost impossible to use the funding now. We told the Congressman that HUD should release the funds to the cities and counties so they can help businesses now and he said he was working on that.
So the economy is slowing being reopened and that is a very good signal for all of us.
Stay safe!
Carol Anderson is the executive director of Community Development of Morrison County.
