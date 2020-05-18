With the Stay at Home order being lifted by Gov. Tim Walz beginning Monday, May 18, the Morrison County Government Center is working to finalize the plans to open the doors Tuesday, May 26.
More specific information will be available this week. Throughout the Government Center, various services and specific departments will again be offered in person, however, they will likely look different. “We need to make sure we are able to meet social distance requirements that can ensure both the public and employees can operate in a safe environment,” said Deb Gruber, Morrison County administrator, “Various departments within the Government Center are working to implement appointment software to help accommodate the public and reduce the need for long lines or a crowded lobby.”
Information continues to be shared from state and federal agencies as to what is allowed and how service must be provided.
As has been the case since the outset of the pandemic, staff is available via telephone and email and it’s recommended to continue to communicate electronically as much as possible to curb the spread of the virus.
