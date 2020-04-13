Life as we know it has changed. Because of COVID-19, the world is facing a health, economic and social disaster that will impact each and every one of us before it is finished. Fortunately, in Minnesota we have the leadership of Gov. Tim Walz.
A former teacher, coach and master sergeant in the Minnesota National Guard, as well as a six-term member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Governor Walz has tapped into his experience to serve Minnesotans well. His take-charge but empathetic manner coupled with his ability to communicate facts and next steps has calmed Minnesotans in this time of unknown.
To date, Gov. Walz has taken decisive action and issued executive orders including:
• Directing Minnesotans to stay at home until April 10. People may leave for essentials such as groceries, health care and banking.
• Closing bars, restaurants and other public accommodations through May 1.
• Closing Minnesota’s schools until May 4 with districts teaching through distance learning.
• Suspending evictions. Tenants who can continue to pay rent should continue to do so but if people are unable to pay, landlords and financial institutions cannot begin eviction proceedings.
As the Governor learns more information these dates may change. Thankfully he, members of his cabinet and legislators, have taken steps to help Minnesotans.
Those who lose their jobs or unable to work because of COVID-19 should apply for unemployment benefits. Changes were made to Minnesota’s Unemployment Insurance to help workers through this difficult time. Phone lines are tied up, so the best way to do this is online at uimn.org/applicants/.
Because workers are losing health insurance coverage, Gov. Walz announced a 30-day special enrollment period for people to apply for insurance through MNsure. As the virus spreads, it’s more important than ever for Minnesotans to be insured. Visit MNsure.org for information about how to apply for health insurance benefits.
The Minnesota Legislature met for a one-day session to approve $330 million in COVID-19 aid. This includes extending disaster assistance for farmers impacted by COVID-19. Additional highlights of the bill signed into law by Gov. Walz include assistance for veterans; support for food banks; child care grants and expanding resources for emergency services.
To get up-to-date information on how COVID-19 is impacting Minnesota, and the role you can play in stopping the spread of the virus, visit www.health.state.mn.us.
Gov. Walz’s leadership magnifies what we know about Minnesotans: We are better together. We will work through this difficult time and when it passes, we will do what we can to support each other and our communities. Until then, stay at home as much as possible and keep our health care professionals, first responders, grocery store and pharmacy workers and everyone else providing critical services in your thoughts and prayers.
Roman Witucki is the chair of the Morrison County DFL.
