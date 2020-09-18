To the Editor:
In June, I moved to Little Falls from the West Coast. Not long after I came here, Frank Gosiak dropped by to welcome me to the community.
We talked for quite a while and he spoke about what the city has to offer. My concerns were about a dog park (I have a large German shepherd), how the trash and recycling system worked, where I could bank, where to eat (I love the West Side Café) and other things.
He was very attentive and explained everything and took the time to write down phone numbers. After about an hour, he left.
A few days later, I noticed a container for recycling next to my door. We spoke about it earlier and he dropped one off. While talking to my neighbors, I found out about some things he has done. They said he painted the murals in town and he helped to get the bike trail to Lindbergh Park, which I use on occasion.
When I saw his signs for re-election, I decided to write a letter of support. Personally, I feel I can talk to him and he is willing to get things done. — Linda Knapp, Little Falls
