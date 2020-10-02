To the Editor:
I have known Frank Gosiak for years and he has always represented the interests of our community. He worked on our community mural projects, he designed a summer program (receiving a Governor’s Award from Arnie Carlson) working with at-risk students to complete graduation and he’s working to create outdoor activities, such as the bike trail and soon to be disc golf course.
He believes more positive things for our youth to do will improve their chances of directing their lives down the right path.
Frank is always willing to help (whether prompted to or not). When you look at Maple Island Park you will see the benches, the stone well, the plants and trees. He restored the well on his own time, built the benches, and assisted in planting the trees and plants. The Park was a dumping spot for broken bottles, trash and drug paraphernalia and Frank and others turned the place around.
Frank will help and support the youth and community. He is not afraid to get in there and do something and get things done promptly. He has done this before he was a city councilman and I believe he will continue. — Jake Iverson, Little Falls
