To the Editor:
Frank Gosiak, with your 12 years of experience as a Ward 3 Councilman, did it really take world crises to lend a sympathetic ear to your constituents? What’s your plan?
My analogy to make a point: Today’s prediction is 94 with a suffocating heat-index of 100. The self-proclaimed owner needs relief from his new plea bargained puppy and stakes his dog in his yard, anyway. Continued yelping annoys the owner, and he surmises the need for discipline, with no empathy. The frantic dog, with no shade for cover, knocks over its water dish while the owner sits in the comfort and safety of air-conditioning. two hours later, the dog is finally silent. Oblivious to the owner, the dog is dying of heatstroke. In this scenario, the dog’s life was spared, and the crisis averted by actions of an outsider. The owner, sympathetic to his own needs and driven by possible defeat, gives the dog away.
Unlike the dog left out in the heat, Ward 3 residents are at risk of being left out in the cold by lack of accountability and transparency. Are we too, expendable? Did it take 12 years to plan for this moment? Again, what’s your plan? — Dawn M. Meyer, Little Falls
