To the Editor:
I have known Frank Gosiak my whole life and our families grew up together in Bowlus. As teenagers, we moved to Little Falls and have continued being friends, work partners and confidants. He has always treated me fairly and when I needed help, he has been there.
We do a lot of projects together, like building a dump trailer, working on vehicles, putting up buildings, constructing an observation deck for Crane Meadows National Wildlife Refuge and the list goes on.
In the community, we worked on Maple Island Park, murals and helped people when they had needs. I guess what I’m trying to say is we have always been there for each other, whether it was for getting things done or concerning family issues.
Frank is a friend and has been through a lot with me. We both grew up in large families and started out with nothing, but we had parents that showed us not to back down from hard work and to meet your obstacles head on. We also were brought up to help those in need and to do it the old way, not always for money, but, side by side as it should be. — Loren Bobick, Little Falls
