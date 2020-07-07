Summer is finally here in Minnesota and local golfers have a way to support two organizations working to improve lives locally.
Golf Fore Minnesota is a virtual fundraiser supporting Minnesota Communities. Local golfers can participate by registering at www.GolfForeMinnesota.com. Proceeds benefit Second Harvest Heartland and participating United Ways in Minnesota (including Morrison County United Way).
Registration opened June 25, and golf participants need to sign up and register by clicking the registration button on the website listed earlier and donating. Golfers can play at a course of choice anytime during the week of July 13 –19. Local courses include but are not limited to Little Falls Golf Course, Pierz Golf Course and Pine Ridge Golf Club in Motley. Greens fees are not included in the registration. Golfers will play on their own or with their foursome of choice, following current social distancing golf course guidelines.
Non-golfers are also encouraged to support the cause by donating by using the donate button. Proceeds benefit Second Harvest Heartland and United Ways in Minnesota.
For more information go to www.GolfForeMinnesota.com
