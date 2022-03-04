Have you ever had unrealistic expectations of yourself or others? I know I have.
A few years ago, I was excited to give a special gift to each of my kids for Christmas.
They had been asking for slingshots, so while my wife and I were out shopping we were on the lookout. We came across a few that would have been fine, but as I looked at them, I decided that they were “mere toys.”
Rather than buy what was in front of us, I told my wife that I was pretty sure I could make better slingshots myself.
So, with only a week left until Christmas, I started the process of researching how to make slingshots, making it way more complicated than it needed to be, trying a few things that ultimately didn’t work and then giving up on the project altogether.
Suffice it to say, they didn’t get slingshots that year.
But while their hopes of shooting stones around the yard wasn’t realized, they kept mentioning them from time to time and I kept researching.
I watched videos and read forum discussions about how to make slingshots, how to shoot them, what type of ammo to shoot, what type of bands to use, how to set up targets that catch the ammo: basically, everything there is to know.
If you can’t tell, I like to research things to death.
So, the next Christmas the time had finally come. I had again given up the hope of making slingshots myself (maybe another time), but I did more research and bought something that was far better than the toys that my wife and I had seen the year earlier.
The night before they were to be given, I went down into our basement and started to make targets: large cardboard boxes turned on their side, a string with a tin can lid hanging at the front of the opening and a few of my old T-shirts in the back to catch the little plastic balls.
I hung sheets up as a backdrop to catch any other wild shots and then I was ready for a fun morning of shooting with my kids.
Everything went as planned. At least at the beginning.
The kids loved the slingshots and were excited to start. We went downstairs and I revealed our new shooting range.
I gave them a quick tutorial, made sure they were wearing their safety glasses and then chaos ensued.
Everyone started shooting at once and all my coaching was thrown out the window. They were holding the slingshots wrong, loading the ammo wrong, aiming wrong, doing everything wrong.
I tried to correct them by forcing them to do it right and by telling them all the things that I had learned over the last year. But quickly the fun that I had hoped for turned into frustration for everyone.
After only a few minutes I could tell I needed to take a break to calm down. I went upstairs and after stewing about it for a little while I realized something: my kids are kids!
What I was expecting was for my kids to get it right the first time. I wanted them to know how to shoot perfectly and to act perfectly, but that just isn’t how it works. Kids need time to grow, learn and mature. They will get there eventually, but it’s a process and I need to be patient.
I went back downstairs and we tried it again, except this time I only gave them a few simple rules: wear your safety glasses, shoot one at a time, don’t shoot each other and pick up what you shoot.
Suddenly what had been one big frustration turned into joy. I didn’t have to correct my son when he decided that he liked running toward the target and jumping in the air to shoot. I didn’t have to worry if my other son was holding the slingshot wrong or not pulling the bands back far enough. I didn’t have to worry that none of us could hit the broadside of a barn. We were together, we were having fun and we were learning.
As I think back on this whole experience it reminds me of God and the Christian life. Sometimes we get in our minds that God wants us to be perfect. We believe that when we screw up, he is looking down at us with anger and frustration ready to condemn. We can almost envision him throwing up his hands and storming out of the room because we just can’t seem to get it right.
When we have this view of God it is hard to feel close to him and, if we’ve messed up a lot, it’s hard to believe that he would ever want us back.
But God isn’t like this at all. He is a loving father, who is patient with us, who comes along side us and offers forgiveness and grace when we fail. Sure, his desire is that we grow and mature, but he knows that takes place over time, not overnight.
Do you feel like a failure? Do you feel like God could never love you? God wants to show you his love and his grace, to pick you up where you’ve fallen and to help you to start (or restart) the journey of growing to be more like the person he created you to be. Will you receive his love today?
“God saved you by his grace when you believed. And you can’t take credit for this; it is a gift from God. Salvation is not a reward for the good things we have done, so none of us can boast about it. For we are God’s masterpiece. He has created us anew in Christ Jesus, so we can do the good things he planned for us long ago.” (Ephesians 2:8-10)
