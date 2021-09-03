I could have added to this title “Even if God has not shown me the way” or “Where there seems to be no way,” as a popular song says that was written by Don Moen.
I remember several times when I was young and even as an adult that I found myself wondering what would be my next step. It was sometimes scary at times, especially when I was not walking closely in my relationship with the Lord.
Life can often feel like a maze in which we are challenged to find our way through all the messes we find ourselves in at times. Some of life’s troubles can become very fearful when we run into dead-ends on our path to a way of escape. We find ourselves asking what’s next or where should I go now?
In some cases we may have a close friend we can talk to that can give us good advice and direction. As believers in Christ we do have a friend who is closer than a brother that can give us clear direction and it is found in his word, the Bible.
This direction may be presented to us as we daily open our hearts when we pray. Other times that path can be found as we ponder all that our God can do for us knowing that “With man it is impossible, but not with God. For all things are possible with God.”(Mark 10:27)
When we are not walking in his peace and comfort, as he has provided, we can often look for and many times take trails that bring us to those dead ends in our maze of life.
A very close friend of mine just recently made the choice to retire from a career that encompassed 32 years with one employer. She struggled for a long period of time to make that decision but once made there was a noticeable peace that seemed to wash over her as she shared that news with my wife and me.
Many times when we met with our friend to read and study our Bibles, pray with her, and listened to some of her frustrations she faced in life. They were much the same type of hinderances that many of us face day in and day out.
She spoke of her great love she has for her husband and family and was looking forward to this time of retirement where even more time could be spent with family and friends.
At times we would read together the passage found in Proverbs 3:5-6 ESV ~ “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.”
Each time these verses seemed to take on a slightly different meaning, spiritually, as we visited those many times. I believe that God was speaking to her directly, and personally about the amazing God we serve. God’s Word is so alive that when read, maybe under different times and situations, his word speaks to us in a profound way, if we are listening. The way of his truth should bring all of us a peace and comfort no matter what circumstance we may be facing. We saw this in our friend’s countenance when she shared her news of retirement, and we were blessed that God blessed her and us.
If you are struggling with a choice to make, “draw close to him and he will draw close to you” (James 4:8). “And the things of earth will grow strangely dim, In the light of his glory and grace” as we may have sung in our churches on Sundays.
Maybe this will be a song in our hearts that we can sing daily as we draw nearer to God, who will make a way where there seems to be no way!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.