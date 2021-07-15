It is fun to get away from the daily grind by taking a vacation. It was enjoyable to get onto the pontoon and spend the day floating around the lake. The breeze was light, the sun was shining, the temperature perfect. These days are few and far between. We would give a lot to be able to spend more of our days in this kind of paradise. It is great to have someone else pilot the ship, to fill the cooler, to make the meals, to clean up.
Eventually, we have to come back to reality. It costs money to continue to have these kinds of comforts. We usually have to empty the cooler, throw out the trash, clean the pontoon and the car and plan the meals. We go home to see that the grass needs to be cut, the clothes need to be washed, the oil needs to be changed.
After being gone for a long weekend, the time away resulted in an increase of five pounds to my body weight. For me, to live a life of ease was to be careless about eating habits and to not engage in much exercise. If I were to continue on this path, life would change from ease to a life of difficulty. Becoming overweight would take more and more energy to be able to get up from my chair. Eating the wrong kind of foods doesn’t provide the nutrition that gives the energy to be able to get to the place of enjoyment of the ease.
To live life is to encounter problems. Our ability to deal with what life throws at us makes all the difference in the world. Our attitude about life determines our ability to deal with the problems we encounter. While we want a life of ease, it is better to face the issues, to be careful about eating, to exercise and sweat. It is better to go to work to do things that we may not want to do and encounter people that we may not wish to engage.
Someone said recently that if everyone would just do things my way, everything would be fine. Yet, it is hard to get two people to agree with each other on many issues. We need someone greater than ourselves to guide us in how to have the greatest life of ease while we have to live on this earth.
We all will have what I call “Red Sea” experiences. These are when we feel boxed in with no real options or at least any options that we like. Like the Israelites of the Old Testament who were being pursued by the Egyptians when they came up to the Red Sea, the only option that they had was to call out to God. Moses looked up, called out to God, and was told to move forward. As he led the people, the Red Sea opened up and they proceeded on dry ground.
God wants us to be assured that when we follow his plan, when we look to him for wisdom, direction and strength, he will give us what we need. When we are willing to turn to him and learn from him, he shows us a path that results in more blessing and less strife.
“Because the Lord is my shepherd, I will follow him. He provides for my every need, helping me to get to, relax in, and enjoy the solitude of green pastures. His leading brings me to the peacefulness of still waters. He restores my restless soul to its rightful place of fulfillment.” (Psalm 23:1-3 paraphrase).
