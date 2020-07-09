Teresa Giese, chief financial officer and CPA (Certified Public Accountant) for RMS Energy Co., Randall, was named one of 30 CPAs honored by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA).
As a member of the Leadership Academy’s 12th graduating class, Giese was selected based on her exceptional leadership skills and professional experience for the four-day Leadership Academy program, to be held Oct. 5-8.
The AICPA Leadership Academy was designed to strengthen and expand the leadership skills of promising young professionals while they network with a peer group of talented and motivated CPAs.
The Leadership Academy features career-development workshops and sessions with some of the accounting profession’s most prominent influencers, including Tracey Golden, CPA, CGMA, chairman of the American Institute of CPAs and Barry Melancon, CPA, CGMA, American Institute of CPAs president and CEO, Association of Certified Professional Accountants CEO.
Participants were selected from public accounting firms of all sizes, business and industry, academia and consulting firms.
The 2020 Leadership Academy attendees were recommended by their employers, state CPA societies and/or volunteer organizations. Candidates submitted resumes and a statement explaining how participating in the Leadership Academy would impact them personally and professionally.
They also wrote an essay on the topic “The future will bring significant changes to the accounting profession. What do leaders have to get right in order to successfully lead?”
To date, more than 385 CPAs have participated in the AICPA Leadership Academy, many of whom have gone on to take on leadership positions in their firms, businesses and volunteer organizations.
For information about the AICPA Leadership Academy, visit www.AICPA.org/Leadership. For information on RMS Energy, visit www.rmsenergy.com.
